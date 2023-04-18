All Things Go Festival Drops Lineup: Maggie Rogers, Lana Del Rey, Boygenius and More

The lineup is a go for the All Things Go — and it's the music festival's biggest yet.

Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen and Mt. Joy are among the top-billed acts for Saturday.

Lana Del Rey, Boygenius (the supergroup made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus), MUNA, Arlo Parks and more will take the stage on Sunday.

Here's the full lineup:

The festival is set to return to Meriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

Tickets will range from $105-$450 for a one-day pass or $185-$375 for a two-day pass before fees. The fan presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., and the general sale will begin Friday.

All Things Go teased that 2023 would be “the biggest All Things Go ever” with 32 artists on multiple stages.

All Things Go has stood out among festivals for packing its schedule with female headliners. Maggie Rogers has headlined before, along with Melanie Martinez, HAIM, Lorde and Mitski.

