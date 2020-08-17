voting

All DC Polls Should Open as USPS Warns of Mail-In Ballot Problems: Mayor

“In a normal world we wouldn’t have to be concerned about mail and somebody stopping delivery of the mail. But we are not in a normal world"

By Andrea Swalec

dc voting face masks
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

All polling locations should be open on Election Day in D.C. as the nation sees “unprecedented voter suppression efforts,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. 

The mayor renewed her push for every voting precinct in the city to open on Election Day despite the coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. Postal Service warns that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail will arrive in time to be counted

“We have no control over what happens with the U.S. Postal Service, so we have to make sure we have to make sure we have robust opportunities for people to vote in other ways,” Bowser said at a news conference on the pandemic. 

election Aug 13

DC Officials Apologize for Voting Mailer With Crucial Design Flaw

Postmaster General Aug 15

Protest Held Outside Postmaster General's Home

The D.C. Board of Elections is planning to open about 80 voting centers, instead of all 144 polling sites that are usually open. The board has reported having trouble finding enough people to staff the polls as the pandemic continues. 

Bowser said she is looking at how the city can assist the Board of Elections, which is an independent agency, with staffing. 

The mayor herself had to wait in line for two hours to vote in the primary in June, when just 20 voting centers were open

The Board of Elections will send every voter a mail-in ballot without requiring a separate request. People who prefer to vote in person should have that option despite trouble at the federal level, Bowser said. 

News4's Derrick Ward reports on a protest outside the home of the postmaster general.

“In a normal world we wouldn’t have to be concerned about mail and somebody stopping delivery of the mail. But we are not in a normal world,” she said. 

Go here to learn about voting by mail, voting early in person and voting on Election Day in person

This article tagged under:

votingelectionUSPSdc voting
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us