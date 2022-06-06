All DC Students Must Have Vaccinations to Attend School in Fall, Mayor Says

All D.C. students, including those who attend private and charter schools, will need to be up-to-date on their vaccines and immunizations in order to attend school in the fall, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced.

Bowser stood alongside school and health officials in front of a large mobile vaccine clinic Monday as she announced that such clinics would go to neighborhoods and schools over the next several months to offer free vaccines to students who need them.

Some of the routine vaccines include those for polio and measles. Students 16 and older will be required to also be vaccinated against COVID-19, Bowser said.

Bowser said during the news conference many children missed their routine doctor appointments during the pandemic.

D.C. has always required that students have vaccines and immunizations to attend school, but Bowser warned the requirement will be strictly enforced this coming school year.

If students are not vaccinated by the 20th day of the next school year, Bowser said they will not be allowed to attend classes and no virtual option will be offered.

In addition to mobile clinics, school-based health centers will also offer free vaccines and immunizations.