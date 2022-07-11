Alexandria Teen Fatally Shot in Northeast DC

A 17-year-old boy from Alexandria, Virginia, was fatally shot Saturday evening in Northeast D.C., police say.

Damari Deon Wright was the victim, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Hayes Street NE at about 5:25 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Wright was found dead in a vehicle, police said.

A number of officers could be seen near an apartment building and wooded area.

No information on a suspect or possible motive was immediately released. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.

Wright is among a number of young people recently shot and killed in D.C., including 16-year-old Levoire Simmons, who was killed in Northeast on Tuesday.

