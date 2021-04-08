Alexandria School Board Votes Unanimously to Rename 2 Schools

The Alexandria School Board unanimously approved renaming two schools, Matthew Maury Elementary and T.C. Williams High School.

Matthew Maury Elementary School is currently named after a Naval officer who fought for the Confederacy. The school superintendent recommended it be renamed to Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School after an Alexandrian educator, leader, citizen, wife and mother who died last year.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

T.C. Williams High School's name will change to Alexandria City High School. T.C. Williams was a man who supported segregation.

🆕 The vote is in! The School Board has confirmed Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School as the new name for @MauryMariners, starting July 1, 2021. Naomi Lewis Brooks was an Alexandrian educator, leader, citizen, wife and mother. We are honored to continue her legacy in ACPS. pic.twitter.com/kDSnkMwDh1 — Alexandria City Public Schools (@ACPSk12) April 8, 2021

Last summer, the ACPS launched the Identity Project, a community initiative to rename the schools linked to Alexandria’s racist past.

The Alexandria City School Board voted last November 9-0 in favor of changing the names of both schools.

"We hope that this will be the start of further discussions around how we can change our systems from within,” said School Board Student Representative Lorraine Johnson.

ACPS has students from more than 145 countries speaking 132 different languages.

The goal of the school board is to put racial equity at the heart of every decision that is made. School board officials said changing a school name is a symbolic step and is a step toward its division's 2025 Strategic Plan: Equity for All.