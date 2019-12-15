Alexandria Restaurant Debuts ‘Controversial’ Burger

An Alexandria restaurant is stirring the pot with a sandwich that puts some of the county's biggest controversies between a bun.

"The Seminary Road-Dockless Scooter-Waterfront Development-Halal Butcher-Bike Lane" packs a lot of beefs into a chicken sandwich.

Holy Cow Del Ray debuted the "Burger of the Moment" on Thursday. It's a grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion — and Miracle Whip.

Because there's nothing more controversial than putting Miracle Whip on a sandwich. #BOTM **includes melted jack cheese** Posted by Holy Cow Del Ray on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Perhaps the most controversial part? Calling a chicken sandwich a burger, one commenter pointed out.

Breaking bread over the $8.95 sandwich could be a solid way to resolve any tensions you have with the neighbors about Seminary Road's redesign, e-scooters or a Halal butcher at Duke Street.

You can likely agree on Holy Cow's mission to donate 25 cents from every burger sold to charity ACT for Alexandria.