Local Alexandria Rescue Dogs Play in Puppy Bowl Published 5 hours ago Published 5 hours ago Raven (Luna) and Rummy, two dogs from Operation Paws for Homes in Virginia, participated in Animal Planet's pet sporting event. 9 photos 1/9 Emily Murrell Raven (Luna) models in front of the Puppy Bowl sign. 2/9 Emily Murrell Time for a potty break. 3/9 Emily Murrell Rummy and Raven (Luna) wait with Volunteer Emily for their vet checks. 4/9 Emily Murrell Rummy takes the spotlight in a Pedigree dog food commercial. 5/9 Emily Murrell Raven (Luna) strutting her stuff in the starting lineup. 6/9 Emily Murrell Rummy continues filming for the Pedigree commercial. 7/9 Emily Murrell Raven (Luna) on the Puppy Bowl stage. 8/9 Emily Murrell Rummy enjoying his days of fame. 9/9 Emily Murrell Rummy and Raven (Luna) take a break during their Puppy Bowl trip.