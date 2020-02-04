Local

Alexandria Rescue Dogs Play in Puppy Bowl

Raven (Luna) and Rummy, two dogs from Operation Paws for Homes in Virginia, participated in Animal Planet's pet sporting event.

9 photos
1/9
Emily Murrell
Raven (Luna) models in front of the Puppy Bowl sign.
2/9
Emily Murrell
Time for a potty break.
3/9
Emily Murrell
Rummy and Raven (Luna) wait with Volunteer Emily for their vet checks.
4/9
Emily Murrell
Rummy takes the spotlight in a Pedigree dog food commercial.
5/9
Emily Murrell
Raven (Luna) strutting her stuff in the starting lineup.
6/9
Emily Murrell
Rummy continues filming for the Pedigree commercial.
7/9
Emily Murrell
Raven (Luna) on the Puppy Bowl stage.
8/9
Emily Murrell
Rummy enjoying his days of fame.
9/9
Emily Murrell
Rummy and Raven (Luna) take a break during their Puppy Bowl trip.

This article tagged under:

Puppy BowlOperation Paws for HomesAnimal PlanetVirginia Pet Adoption

