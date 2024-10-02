Alexandria Police increases security after string of shootings

Changes are on the way for a Northern Virginia neighborhood following two recent shootings.

Alexandria police say they’re taking several steps to increase security near Wythe Street and North Fayette while they investigate.

Dana Deseck-Piazzon is like many in their Alexandria neighborhood. They love the area, but recently it’s become a little too active for their liking along Wythe Street.

“If I go out after dark, I will stay much closer to my building,” said Deseck-Piazzon.

Alexandria Police say they’re investigating two separate shootings in the area from late last month.

APD says a 25-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a shooting on Wythe Street September 19.

Then, just over a week later, cops say two boys were shot while sitting in a car just down the street, one of them critically injured.

"Makes me wonder, is this the best place to live, I guess?” Deseck-Piazzon said.

But now, changes are on the way. In response to those shootings, APD says it’s beefing up security, increasing patrols by officers 24/7 and leaning on technology in the area.

“The concerns of the neighbors are really that, just going about your daily life and being safe,” said Tracy Walker with APD.

She says they’re also going to work with the housing authority and assign neighborhood resource officers to help connect with residents in the area.

“Problem solvers on the ground who are talking with neighbors to really understand what they’re seeing, what they’re experiencing,” Walker said.

Deseck-Piazzon says she’s eager to see more APD officers out on patrol.

“It does make me feel better,” she said.

But you still won't see her walking by herself late at night.

“I like to hear that the authorities do care,” she said.

Police say they are still investigating those recent shootings and pursuing several leads. Those who know anything that can help are encouraged to call APD.