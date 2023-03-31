Alexandria Poised to Clear Zoning Hurdles for Abortion Clinics

Alexandria is poised to become the first location in Virginia to make it easier for abortion clinics to locate there.

The city's planning commission just voted to allow clinics to open and operate without facing any zoning hurdles.

Shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, the Alexandria City Council approved a resolution promising to protect abortion services.

"What we wanted to do was to make sure that any of the existing abortion clinics in the city, or potentially new abortion clinics in the city who wish to operate, would be able to do so without running into a bunch of bureaucratic red tape," Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson told News4 via a video call.

That desire led to a proposal the city's planning commission approved Thursday night that treats abortion clinics like other small medical facilities, allowing them to open in areas zoned for commercial and mixed use without requiring any special permits or approvals.

Alexandria’s action comes in contrast to new regulations added in several southwest Virginia counties that make it harder for abortion clinics to open.

"So, for Alexandria to step up in this way and say, 'Hey, these type of clinics and these medical facilites are welcome in our commuity' is a game changer and that's something we want to see across the commonwealth," Executive Director of Progress Virginia Latwyla Mathias said. The organization supports abortion rights.

Alexandria’s proximity to Reagan National Airport means clinics are serving women who fly in from states where abortion is now limited.

But Wilson said the council and planning commission are responding to local voices.

"We have heard from our residents in making sure that these services are available and we are going to do everything we can at the local level to make sure that happens," Wilson said.

Anti-abortion groups have been sharply critical of the plan.

"It's very tone deaf for officials in historic Alexandria, Virginia, to prioritize abortion for the city. …just how many abortion vendors do city officials want to see in operation?” Kristi Hamrick, a spokesperson for Students for Life, said in a statement.

Alexandria currently has two clinics that provide abortions.

The Alexandria City Council will vote on the zoning change in mid-April.