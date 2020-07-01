Alexandria Officer Charged With Assault, Battery on Handcuffed Person

An Alexandria police officer has been charged with assault and battery more than four months after allegedly using unjustified force on a handcuffed person in protective custody.

Jonathan B. Griffin was arrested Tuesday and the process to fire him from the police department is underway, Alexandria city officials said in a statement.

Griffin took a white male into protective custody for a health evaluation while on duty Jan. 27, according to city and police officials.

While the person was in handcuffs, Griffin reported he used force on their leg that drove him onto the ground, News4 reported. The victim suffered multiple injuries to the front of their body, officials say.

An investigation found that no use of force was necessary or justified, officials said. No weapons were reportedly involved.

Three supervisors failed to promptly investigate the use of force, officials said. The supervisors were disciplined, but the city did not elaborate on how.

Griffin's police powers were suspended and he was placed on administrative leave on June 3, more than 18 weeks after the person was injured in custody, officials say.

On Friday, Griffin was informed a process was underway to fire him and the use of force incident had been referred to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Griffin was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was booked at a detention center in Alexandria, then released.

The city said most people booked on misdemeanors during the pandemic are being released to protect inmates and staff from coronavirus.

Griffin's firing is expected to be finalized in mid-July, the city says. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Aug. 4.

The process to fire Griffin was initiated as protests over police brutality ramped up nationwide, putting more scrutiny on incidents where officers use force, particularly in interactions with Black people.

Both the officer and the man involved are white, police previously said.

