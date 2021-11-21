Alexandria Neighborhood Rallies Around Two Families Displaced by Fire

After a fire at a duplex in Alexandria displaced two families - including a little boy and his parents - less than a week before Thanksgiving, their community came together to help with funds, clothes and toys to make sure their neighbors are taken care of.

The blaze broke out on East Del Ray Avenue in Virginia Friday evening.

“Both families ran out of the house with only what they were wearing. They had the baby wrapped in a blanket and that was it,” Gayle Reuter, of the Del Rey Citizens Association, said.

The association set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help until the families can find housing and figure out their next steps.

"Everybody was coming down. Where can we do drop off? What do they need? How do we donate? So, I mean, during the event, people were asking what can we do. It's a very small town, it’s where you do know your neighbors," Reuter said.

David Metzner was not at home when the fire broke out, but his wife and little son were. He said they had just finished renovating the home two weeks ago with new siding and windows. Now, it’s a loss.

The support, however, reminds Metzner why he loves his neighborhood.

“Best community in the world, best neighbors. Everybody’s been so generous, overly generous. I couldn’t ask for more,” he said.

Neighbors have also made donations of Christmas items, including clothing, toys and diapers.

The citizens association set a goal of raising $30,000 to help these families, and it has nearly reached it in just one day.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.