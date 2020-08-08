Alexandria Murder Suspect Dies of Self-Inflicted Injuries, Police Say

A man accused of killing a woman in Alexandria, Virginia, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi, 33, was suspected of killing Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez on July 29.

Alexandria police officers tracked down Bouaichi in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday and initiated a brief vehicle pursuit, police said. Bouaichi's vehicle crashed and officers found he had shot himself, police said. He was in grave condition.

Police said Saturday Bouaichi succumbed to his injuries.

Bouaichi was indicted last year on charges that included rape, strangulation and abduction. He was jailed without bond in Alexandria.

Dominguez Gonzalez testified against him in Alexandria District Court in December.

When the pandemic hit, Bouaichi’s lawyers argued that he should be freed awaiting trial because the virus endangered both inmates and their attorneys. He was released on $25,000 bond over the objections of a prosecutor.

Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins released Bouaichi on the condition that he only leave his Maryland home to meet with his lawyers or pretrial services officials.

Judge Dawkins retired in June. He did not respond to the Post's request for comment. Judges are often prohibited from commenting on pending cases.

Bouaichi's attorneys, Manuel Leiva and Frank Salvato, said in a statement that they were “certainly saddened by the tragedy both families have suffered here.” The lawyers said they “were looking forward to trial. Unfortunately the pandemic continued the trial date by several months and we didn’t get the chance to put forth our case.”