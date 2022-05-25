Alexandria High School Increasing Security After Student's Death in Off-Campus Fight

A Virginia high school is making changes following the death of a student.

Administrators at Alexandria City High School say Luis Mejia Hernandez, an 18-year-old senior, was killed Tuesday during a chaotic fight off campus.

Wednesday evening, principal Peter Balas shared steps the school is taking to improve safety.

Students will be learning virtually for the rest of the week as they continue mourning their classmate.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video of the massive fight shows students throwing punches and running after each other in the parking lot of a McDonald's. News4's Drew Wilder reports.

Balas says when they return to campus Tuesday after Memorial Day there will be more security.

Alexandria police say 30-50 teenagers were involved. Hernandez was stabbed and taken to a hospital where he died.

A day after the teen’s tragic death, all extracurricular activities at the school except athletics were rescheduled, and all sporting events were moved off campus.

The principal notified families there will be beefed up security next week along with a staggered dismissal at 3:15 p.m., a refined lunch block and a tighter class transition process. The new policy will stay in place until the end of the year.

The principal said counselors will be available for students and staff virtually Thursday and Friday.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the teens death is asked to call Alexandria police.

Resources for Alexandria City High School Students

Superintendent Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr. said schools will offer counselors to students. English and Spanish language plus interpretation services are available.

Counselors can be reached by email, Canvas or by calling 703-824-6800.

Students can also turn to crisis lines by texting CONNECT to 85511 or calling CrisisLink at 703-527-4077, ACHS executive principal Peter Balas said.

The National Association of School Psychologists has tips on addressing grief.

Hutchings also encouraged parents to monitor their teens' social media use, as disturbing videos of the violence may be circulating online.

"Encourage them not to view the video or share it with others," he said.