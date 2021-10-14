Alexandria City High School Campuses on Lockdown After Anonymous Threat

Alexandria City High School, including its King Street and Minnie Howard campuses, is locked down Thursday after police received an anonymous threat, school officials say.

The school will have an asynchronous learning day on Oct. 14, according to an announcement on its website.

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the threat to determine its credibility, school officials said.

The King Street Campus is for students in grades 10, 11 and 12, while the Minnie Howard Campus houses classes for ninth graders, Alexandria City Public Schools says.

Alexandria City High School was put on lockdown a little more than a week ago, on Oct. 6, after a student was found with a weapon, the school said. Sources told News4 it was a fully loaded gun.

The second lockdown comes a day after the Alexandria City Council voted to temporarily put school resource officers back into middle and high schools, after hours of heated debate that frustrated the city’s mayor. The council voted 4-3 to put the uniformed police officers back into schools through the end of the school year.

A decision last spring removed SROs from schools this school year. Funds were reallocated to mental health programs. Some parents and educators successfully argued this fall that the officers were essential to have in schools.

