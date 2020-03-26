Alexandria Advises Self-Quarantine If You Went to Irish Pub

If you went to one Irish pub in Old Town Alexandria in the days before St. Patrick’s Day, you should self-quarantine because of potential exposure to coronavirus, the city says.

Someone who “spent time” at Murphy’s Irish Pub at 713 King St. later tested positive for coronavirus, the city announced Wednesday night. The bar and restaurant has live music nightly and is often crowded.

Patrons may have been exposed at three times earlier this month: March 10-11 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., March 14 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and March 15 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

At that time, there were no restrictions on bars and restaurants in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

If you visited Murphy’s at those times, you should “self-quarantine at home and call the Alexandria COVID-19 Information Line at 703.746.4988, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for further guidance.”

The city advised those patrons to “stay at home, avoid visitors, not share items like towels and utensils, stay at least six feet away from other people in the household, and wash hands frequently.”

The patient does not live in Alexandria, the city said in a statement. They learned of the case Wednesday night. A city spokesman said he was unable to comment on whether the patient was a patron, worker or someone else.

Murphy’s did not immediately respond to inquiries Thursday morning. The pub is closed through Sunday, “out of an abundance of caution,” they said on Facebook. The pub will be “deep cleaned and sanitized.”

Murphy’s was notified this evening that a person who has spent time in our establishment in the past two weeks has... Posted by Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub, Old Town on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Washington, D.C., and Maryland both ordered restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service on March 16. On March 17, Virginia ordered restaurants and bars to serve no more than 10 people at once. On March 23, the state ordered them to stop dine-in service.