Alex Ovechkin Scores Goal, Levels Opponent in Russian ‘Friendly' Soccer Match

Ovechkin scores goal, delivers big hit in Russian soccer match originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Even during his off months, even in another sport, even in another country, Alex Ovechkin cannot stop himself from scoring goals.

The Washington Capitals’ captain returned to his home nation of Russia, as he often does during the NHL offseason, and took part in a friendly match for his hometown club of FC Dynamo Moscow. Ovechkin signed a one-day contract with the team to participate in the friendly against Amkal—a team which, according to USA Today, is comprised of bloggers.

Of course, in typical Ovi fashion, the left winger found a way to get on the scoresheet. Ovechkin received a nice backheel from one of his teammates and slotted a "one-timer" into the bottom corner of the net to put Dynamo Moscow up 1-0 just 10 minutes into the contest. Naturally, he scored from his office:

It was an awesome shot -- left-footed from about 12 yards away, across the face of goal. Ovechkin is never satisfied, though. That’s probably why he’s the third-highest goal scorer in NHL history.

Later in the game, Ovechkin was streaking down the left flank with possession of the ball (sound familiar?). A defender came up alongside him and attempted to muscle him off the ball, which…did not go well for him. It looks eerily similar to when a smaller hockey player tries to hold his own against Ovechkin along the boards and pays the price.

Ovechkin took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the opportunity after the game ended.

“Thank you so much @fcdynamo for making my dream of playing for my home club come true!,” read the post, translated from Russian. “These are unforgettable emotions for me, my family and friends! I will remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

Ovechkin has a couple more months before he’ll need to return to Washington to prepare himself for the 2022-23 NHL season. The 36-year-old is entering his 18th professional season, all with the Capitals, and his second year on the fresh five-year deal he signed prior to last season.