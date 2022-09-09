Alex Ovechkin Back in D.C. to Join Capitals' Informal Skates Before Camp

Ovechkin back in D.C. to join Capitals' informal skates before camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Two days after returning to Washington, Alex Ovechkin made his first on-ice appearance at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Friday as he took part in an informal skate.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ovechkin opted to leave for his native Russia in the offseason. While some players have faced difficulties in returning to North America given the politics involved over Russia's war with Ukriane, Ovechkin ultimately returned without issue on Wednesday.

Now Ovechkin will have two weeks to prepare for camp and his 18th NHL season sitting just 20 goals away from 800 and 21 goals away from tying Gordie Howe for second all-time.

Veteran players will report for training camp on Sept. 21 with the first day on the ice on Sept. 22.