Alcohol Delivery Truck Overturns in Montgomery County, Trapping Driver

Two people were rushed for hospital care after an alcohol delivery truck overturned in Montgomery County, trapping the driver inside, first responders say.
The truck overturned on Georgia Avenue near Connecticut Avenue in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Montgomery Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer said. Authorities were called about 9 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash.
The driver was extricated from the truck and taken to a hospital with trauma injuries. A passenger also suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
Beer boxes were seen strewn across the road, blocking traffic on several lanes.
Local
Stay with News4 for more developing news