Alcohol Delivery Truck Overturns in Montgomery County, Trapping Driver

Two people were rushed for hospital care after an alcohol delivery truck overturned in Montgomery County, trapping the driver inside, first responders say.

The truck overturned on Georgia Avenue near Connecticut Avenue in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Montgomery Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer said. Authorities were called about 9 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash.

Traffic Advisory IAO Connecticut Avenue & Georgia Avenue, Aspen Hill, clean up from earlier (9a) collision involve delivery truck, 2 occupants in vehicle, 1 trapped & extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 2 adults, incl 1 Pri2 trauma, some lanes blocked, significant cleanup pic.twitter.com/UHFsqARm0f — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2020

The driver was extricated from the truck and taken to a hospital with trauma injuries. A passenger also suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Beer boxes were seen strewn across the road, blocking traffic on several lanes.

Stay with News4 for more developing news