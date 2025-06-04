Aisha Braveboy declares victory in Prince George's County executive race

Aisha Braveboy declared victory over the Republican candidate Jonathan White in Tuesday's special election.

The unofficial vote tally shows she received more than 85% of the votes.

The county executive job comes with some big challenges. This year alone, Prince George's County has seen the Washington Commanders announce plans to return to D.C., confirmation that Six Flags will close at the end of the year and the cancellation of the new FBI headquarters project.

The county Board of Elections has not officially called the race yet, but the winner will serve the remaining two years of former county executive Angela Alsobrooks’ term. Alsobrooks was elected to the U.S. Senate back in November.

In her victory speech, Braveboy said she plans to unite different groups in the county, focus on education and also support businesses to grow the tax base in the county.

“[…] What I know is that everything is possible for our young people, that they can achieve, but we have to put them first,” she said. “The government must take the lead in ensuring that the businesses in Prince George's County are prioritized. And under my leadership, mark my words, that will happen.”

She was surrounded by local and state elected leaders, including members of the Prince Georges County Council and State Attorney General Anthony Brown.

“The people of Prince George's County, they've spoken tonight,” Brown said. “They want a visionary leader who can bring people together, and that leader is Aisha Braveboy.”

“You couldn’t think of a better person for such a time as this to lead our county, and you have set clear guidelines that you are pulling this county together in one direction,” said Prince George’s County Council Chair Ed Burroughs.

Braveboy also said she plans to focus on education and fighting against truancy. She said Every child should be in school.

Republican Candidate White sent News4 a statement congratulating Braveboy and thanking everyone who supported his campaign.