Air quality alert issued for DC area

An air quality alert has been issued by DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management for the District Saturday.

The alert was originally issued as a Code Orange, which means the air is unhealthy for certain groups. It was upgraded to a Code Red and has since been downgraded back to a Code Orange, according to AirNow, which partners with the Environmental Protection Agency to release data about air quality.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A Code Orange means the air could pose a health risk for sensitive groups, and residents should limit time outdoors.

A Code Red means the air could cause health effects for some members and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, and residents should limit time outdoors and consider masking.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The alert is set to end at midnight.

The air quality is due, at least in part, to wildfire smoke from New Jersey, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith. Rain moving through the D.C. area Saturday night could help get the AQI down to a healthier level.

AirNow predicts the air quality for D.C. and Northern Virginia should move down into the yellow range Sunday, which means while the air quality is acceptable, there may still be risk for those who are “unusually sensitive” to air pollution.