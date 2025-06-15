Air quality

Air quality alert issued for DC area

By Jordan Young

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 9: A man on a bike wears a face mask due to a code orange air quality alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Compared to earlier in there week, the air quality is much improved on Friday in the Washington DC region and is forecasted to dissipate this weekend. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

An air quality alert has been issued by DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management for the District Saturday.

The alert was originally issued as a Code Orange, which means the air is unhealthy for certain groups. It was upgraded to a Code Red and has since been downgraded back to a Code Orange, according to AirNow, which partners with the Environmental Protection Agency to release data about air quality.

A Code Orange means the air could pose a health risk for sensitive groups, and residents should limit time outdoors.

A Code Red means the air could cause health effects for some members and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, and residents should limit time outdoors and consider masking.

The alert is set to end at midnight.

The air quality is due, at least in part, to wildfire smoke from New Jersey, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith. Rain moving through the D.C. area Saturday night could help get the AQI down to a healthier level.

AirNow predicts the air quality for D.C. and Northern Virginia should move down into the yellow range Sunday, which means while the air quality is acceptable, there may still be risk for those who are “unusually sensitive” to air pollution.

This article tagged under:

Air quality
