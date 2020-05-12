Ahmaud Arbery Was Struck Twice in Chest by Shotgun Blasts, Autopsy Shows

Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man who was killed after being followed by a white father and son in their pickup truck in February, died from two shotgun blasts to the chest, an autopsy released Monday shows, according to NBC News.

The report, from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensic division, says the wounds were in Arbery's upper and lower chest. He also suffered a shotgun graze to his right wrist.

The report says that Arbery died during a struggle for the gun. Police in Glynn County, where the fatal confrontation occurred on Feb. 23, have said that Travis McMichael, 34, fired the gun after he and his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, spotted Arbery in the unincorporated coastal community of Satilla Shores, south of Savannah.

Arbery’s family has said that he was unarmed and out for a jog at the time of his death. Gregory McMichael told police he had spotted a suspect from break-ins in the area running down the street before pursuing him. The McMichaels also said that when they caught up with Arbery, he attacked Travis McMichael, who fired his weapon in self-defense.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.