‘Aggressive Fox' Reported Near US Capitol

Beware of foxes near the Capitol, authorities warned.
U.S. Capitol Police have received “several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol,” the department said Tuesday.
If you see a fox, don't approach it, they advised.
People who work on the Hill have reported sightings. One photo shows a slender fox on a sidewalk; another shows a fox on a lawn near what the photographer said was the Russell Senate Office Building.
Animal control officers are working to trap and relocate the animals, police said.
Animal sightings near the Capitol and National Mall aren’t unheard of; a wild coyote was spotted in East Potomac Park in 2020.
Local
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.