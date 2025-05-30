Afternoon shootings in 2 DC neighborhoods leave teen boy dead, residents rattled

A 17-year-old boy died and residents of two busy D.C. neighborhoods are rattled after gunfire Thursday afternoon.

The first shooting occurred in Shaw at about 3 p.m. The teen victim was shot steps from Howard University and a dormitory. He did not survive his injuries.

Minutes later, gunfire erupted near the Waterfront Metro station in Southwest.

The teen was shot on Florida Avenue between Sherman Avenue and Barry Place. Crime scene investigators placed yellow markers near shell casings and other potential evidence right at the entrance to a Howard University parking lot.

The victim, whose name police did not release, had just left his charter school nearby, according to a man who said he raised the teen as if he were his grandson. The man said he was called to the crime scene by family members.

“We really need to have more love between each other and more faith among the young people,” he said.

Police said two teens, dressed in all black with their faces covered, were seen running from the area.

The second shooting occurred less than an hour later, within sight of the Waterfront Metro station. Police said a man was shot and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The teen boy killed on Florida Avenue was the 69th person to die by homicide this year in D.C., compared to 70 in the same period last year.

Anyone who has potentially relevant information or who may have security camera footage is asked to contact police.

