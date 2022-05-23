After Violent Weekend, U Street NW Residents Want Solutions to Crime in the Area

The U Street neighborhood in Northwest D.C. is busy and vibrant, but some residents tell News4 violence has been affecting their quality of life.

Residents said there have been plenty of meetings and discussions about crime in the area, but they’re looking for solutions and action so they can feel safer.

One resident, Jeffrey Willis, moved to the neighborhood nearly two decades ago. He’s concerned he can’t get more information about three violent crimes that happened there over the weekend.

They include a stabbing on Saturday night, a double shooting early Sunday morning and a double stabbing a little more than an hour later.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police arrested a Prince George’s County man, 19 year-old Jabari Vines, in connection with the shooting and charged him with carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. They’re also looking for a second suspect captured in a surveillance photo.

Neighbors said although they know that living in a city will always bring traffic, noise and crime, the violence now feels different, and like it’s getting worse.

Some would also like to see tighter restrictions on some of the bars, and for police and elected leaders to do more.

“It doesn’t feel like the city government is doing anything to help us,” Chris Schriever, who lives in Shaw, said.

He’s looking for a more concentrated response to problems, including illegal parking, people partying in their cars and trash.

“I think once crime is under control, other things will fall into place, like a more vibrant restaurant scene, and will feel a little safer on a day to day basis,” Schriever said.