After ‘Verbal Exchange,' FBI Agent Shot Man Aboard Metro Train, Police Say

The Metro Transit Police Department revealed Friday a preliminary chronology of the shooting involving an FBI agent earlier this week while aboard a Maryland Metro train.

A man approached the agent early Tuesday while both were traveling on a Red Line train. After a “verbal exchange,” the agent fired multiple shots and hit the man, the MTPD said.

"This matter is an active criminal investigation, and we are working closely with the Montgomery County, Maryland State's Attorney's Office," Metro Transit Police Chief Ronald Pavlik, Jr said in a press release. "We are continuing to collect and process evidence, including conducting interviews, to determine what happened on that train."

After the shooting at around 6:41 a.m., both the agent and the victim got off the train at Medical Center station, MTPD said.

The release explains how another passenger called 911 and also the station manager using the emergency call button on the pylon at Medical Center station.

"On the train, sir. I got a guy here wounded, been shot," a Metro station manager is heard saying on a recording of the emergency call placed to authorities.

Montgomery County Police, the NIH Division of Police, Metro Transit Police, the FBI, and paramedics responded to the scene at the station, MTPD said.

The victim was transported from Medical Center to a hospital at approximately 7:06 a.m. and is in stable condition.

Around 6:47 a.m., MTPD was dispatched to intercept the incident train, which was traveling between Friendship Heights and Tenleytown.

When the train arrived at Tenleytown, it was held so Metro Transit Police and the FBI could process the rail car for evidence, the release reads.

Police ask that any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident please contact the MTPD Detective Branch at 301-955-5000.