Southeast D.C.

After Man Killed in Fort Davis, DC Police Investigate The Year's 100th Homicide

In 2020, the District recorded its 100th homicide on July 12, also in Fort Davis

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Maryland man was shot and killed Friday in the Fort Davis neighborhood of Southeast D.C., police said. The crime is being investigated as the 100th homicide in the District. 

D.C. Police said officers responded to the 1400 block of 41st Street SE just before 11 p.m., where they found two men who had been shot. 

Silver Spring resident Willie Parker, 45, was found “unconscious and unresponsive.” Parker remained on the scene until he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after D.C. Fire and EMS said he displayed no signs consistent with life, police said. 

The other victim was suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and taken to a hospital, police said. 

“A short time later, a third victim was located at a local hospital where they were treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” a news release reads. 

Authorities did not provide more information about the shooting or victims. In 2020, the District recorded its 100th homicide on July 12, also in Fort Davis. D.C. reached the somber milestone on Aug. 5 in 2019 and Aug. 23 in 2018.

