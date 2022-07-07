After Glitch, Delayed DC Family Leave Payments Are Going Out

Hundreds of families in the D.C. area will soon be getting their paid family leave checks from the dc government after a computer problem left them waiting for weeks.

The delay was attributed to a computer problem that affected dozens of states across the country. It crippled the District's paid family leave online portal almost two weeks ago.

More than 750 families who were scheduled to receive their checks were left waiting. On Thursday, Unique Morris-Hughes, the director of the D.C. Department of Employment Services, said checks should be arriving in the next two days.

"Payments will be pushed out this evening," Morris-Hughes said Thursday. "Folks [will] start seeing [it] in bank accounts [within] 24 to 48 hours."