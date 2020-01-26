African American Museum Remembers Kobe Bryant, Who Once Gave $1 Million

The National Museum of African American History and Culture paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on social media Sunday after news spread of the basketball legend's death.

We mourn the loss of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and also the families of the other passengers. pic.twitter.com/1SGPXbndmH — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) January 26, 2020

The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation donated between $1 million and $2 million and is listed as one of the Founding Donors on the museum's website.

Bryant encouraged his fans to go to the museum when it opened in 2016, writing on Twitter, "Go. Se. This. Museum."

Go. See. This. Museum. There is no greater testament to this country than the stories in this building. Honored to be a part of it @NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/HTPneDOWeC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 24, 2016

The Los Angeles Lakers great and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area outside Los Angeles.

Bryant was 41 years old.