African American Museum Remembers Kobe Bryant, Who Once Gave $1 Million

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash Sunday

By Gina Cook

The National Museum of African American History and Culture paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on social media Sunday after news spread of the basketball legend's death.

The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation donated between $1 million and $2 million and is listed as one of the Founding Donors on the museum's website.

Bryant encouraged his fans to go to the museum when it opened in 2016, writing on Twitter, "Go. Se. This. Museum."

The Los Angeles Lakers great and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area outside Los Angeles.

Bryant was 41 years old.

