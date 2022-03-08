I-270

Adults With Special Needs Taken to Hospital After I-270 Crash

By Andrea Swalec

i270 van crash march 8 2022
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

Six adults with special needs were taken to hospitals after a van ran off an Interstate 270 ramp in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Tuesday, officials say. 

Six out of 12 passengers were taken to hospitals for evaluation, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said. None of the injuries were considered serious. 

The van crashed through a barrier on the northbound I-270 ramp to Shady Grove Road at about 1 p.m., the fire department said. Photos show the twisted barrier and the white van in tall brush. 

No other vehicles were involved. It was not immediately clear why the driver ran off the road. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

I-270Montgomery County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us