Adults With Special Needs Taken to Hospital After I-270 Crash

Six adults with special needs were taken to hospitals after a van ran off an Interstate 270 ramp in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Tuesday, officials say.

Six out of 12 passengers were taken to hospitals for evaluation, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said. None of the injuries were considered serious.

Update - on ramp from NB I270 to Shady Grove Rd/Redland Blvd, collision involving ‘special needs’ transit van, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting at least six (6) passengers, all injuries are NLT, @mcfrs Medical Ambulance Bus MAB722 assisting https://t.co/SKYV6Y4kZy pic.twitter.com/ttX6gXhskN — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 8, 2022

The van crashed through a barrier on the northbound I-270 ramp to Shady Grove Road at about 1 p.m., the fire department said. Photos show the twisted barrier and the white van in tall brush.

No other vehicles were involved. It was not immediately clear why the driver ran off the road.

