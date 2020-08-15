Activists Protesting Homelessness March to DC Mayor's House

What to Know Protesters marched from Shepard Elementary to the mayor’s Northwest D.C. home

Activists marched to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's house Saturday to call attention to the plight of the city's homeless population.

They’re rallying against what they call inhumane conditions suffered by people who experience homelessness.

They gathered at Shepard Elementary School in Northwest an marched to the mayor’s home.

They say conditions in homeless shelters and rehousing units like hotels have reached a crisis point.

Organizers said they’re trying to bring public outrage and awareness they want change now.

“We’re in her face and we’re saying, ‘We’re going to do something whether you want to or not,’ because the way the families are being treated, the way these homeless families are being treated, totally unacceptable,” homeless advocate Jewel Stroman said.

“Anyone who’s saying ‘black lives matter’ out on the streets right now definitely should allow this to be something they have in their scope, because there are Black women, Black children, some extremely vulnerable individuals that are being hurt,” another protester said.

They planned to continue their protest at the mayor’s home into the night.

D.C. police are here monitoring the protest.

It’s unclear if the mayor was at home.