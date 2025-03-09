Activists march for LGBTQ+ shows at Kennedy Center

“When trans rights are under attack what do we do?” said an activist to a crowd of protestors. “Stand up, fight back”.

The March for Drag began in Washington Circle and came together about a month after President Donald Trump posted on truth social, “No more drag shows or anti-American propaganda,” saying it was time for a “golden age of American arts and culture.”

But the protesters who came together Saturday night were having none of it.

“So by attacking drag and attempts to outlaw drag on local and national levels, Trump is simultaneously trying to outlaw trans people's very existence,” said one activist.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“Things are really scary right now,” another said. “We will overcome it, obviously, but we have to stick together as a community.”

The demonstrators marched toward the Kennedy Center to protest Trump’s hostile takeover and what they are calling the exclusion and villainization of drag. As one person put it, “diversity makes the world go round.”

Trump's decision to remove and replace the board of directors at the Kennedy Center has led to a number of shows being canceled by artists or producers, including Saigon Nights and Hamilton.

The protesters ended their demonstration outside the main entrance to the Kennedy Center, where they listened to speakers, and, at times, blocked traffic for people trying to get inside for evening performances.