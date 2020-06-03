Active-Duty Troops Deployed to DC Region Start to Leave: Officials

Senior defense officials tell the Associated Press that U.S. active-duty soldiers brought in to help if needed with the civil unrest in the nation’s capital are beginning to return to their home base, after two days of more peaceful demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

About 200 soldiers with the 82nd Airborne’s immediate response force will be the first to leave on Wednesday.

The remainder of the active-duty troops, who have all been kept outside the city, will also get pulled home in the coming days if conditions allow.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss imminent troop movements.