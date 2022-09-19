shopping cart killer

Accused ‘Shopping Cart Killer' Indicted in Deaths of 2 Women

Anthony Eugene Robinson faces two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of two women found dead in November 2021 in Harrisonburg, Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Virginia grand jury has indicted the suspected "shopping cart killer" on five charges in the deaths of two women.

Anthony Eugene Robinson faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body and a single count of aggravated murder in Rockingham County.

The charges are related to the killings of Allene Elizabeth Redmon and Tonita Lorice Smith in November 2021. Police said they were found dead near a motel in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and that Robinson disposed of their bodies using a shopping cart.

Since then, Robinson has also been linked to a woman’s death in Northeast D.C. and the deaths of two more women in Alexandria, Virginia. 

Authorities are also reviewing the 2018 death of a woman in Prince George’s County as potentially connected to Robinson.

A woman talks to News4's Shomari Stone about the devastation of losing her sister to the suspected "shopping cart killer."
