AC repair help available for vulnerable homeowners

Help is available throughout the D.C. area for homeowners who need air conditioning repairs.

These aren't emergency repairs, but this week won't be the last time there's extreme heat.

Fairfax’s Cooling Assistance Program helps more than 1,000 needy and elderly residents every year with AC or other repairs. Fairfax is taking applications through August 15 here.

In Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the program is run by Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland, which accepts applications from eligible families year-round.

In D.C., it appears the program ran out of money in February. News4 has tried since Wednesday to find out when new applications may be accepted but it still waiting for an answer.