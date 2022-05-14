Watch Live: Abortion Rights Supporters Demonstrate on National Mall

Above is a livestream of the Bans Off Our Bodies demonstration in Washington, D.C. A warning that speakers may use strong, profane or disturbing language.

What to Know

The Bans Off Our Bodies protest and march to the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., is happening Saturday afternoon.

Parking restrictions and street closures are expected; attendees are encouraged to take Metro.

Speakers include U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, who has opened up about getting an abortion as a teen.

Reproductive rights advocates are flocking to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Saturday to demand legal protections for anyone seeking an abortion.

The Bans Off Our Bodies demonstration could draw up to 17,000 people to the Washington Monument, according to a federal permit, and more than 350 companion protests are planned nationwide.

It’s in reaction to a leaked draft opinion that indicates Supreme Court justices are prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that affirmed a constitutional right to access abortions.

Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, took the stage first and said that abortion rights are under attack.

"We are here because these folks are trying to kick us out of the constutition and take away a constitutional right we've had for the last 50 years," Robinson said. "We are here to show them that we are the majority."

Pro-abortion-rights supporters are flocking to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Saturday in reaction to a leaked draft opinion that indicates Supreme Court justices are prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

Other speakers on the schedule include U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, who has opened up about terminating a pregnancy as a teen, D.C. Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George, local activists and national organizers.

Crowds converged around a stage with a large “bans off our bodies” banner near the National Museum of African American History and Culture Saturday morning.

Activists laid a massive, pink banner near the Washington Monument. White letters as tall as people spelled out: "Our bodies, our abortions."

Many demonstrators wore shirts reading, "Our bodies, our futures, our abortions," or carried signs. Some signs read, "You can't ban abortions, you can only ban safe abortions" and "support our right to choose."

Demonstrators plan to march to the Supreme Court, which is surrounded by high fencing. Barriers were erected amid heated but peaceful protests after the draft opinion leaked. Demonstrators also marched near Supreme Court justices’ homes.

The protest is scheduled to wrap up about 4 p.m.

D.C. police said to expect street closures in the National Mall area.

The rally was organized by a coalition of groups including Women’s March, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and MoveOn.

What are the road closures and no parking zones?

D.C. police say drivers may encounter street closures and no parking zones, but hadn’t released a full list by Friday morning.

Traffic Advisory: On Saturday, May 14, 2022, First Amendment demonstrations are anticipated to take place in the District of Columbia. Motorists may encounter parking restrictions and street closures in conjunction with these demonstrations.https://t.co/rIb88ytK0K — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) May 13, 2022