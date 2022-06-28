Abortion Rights Demonstrators Climb Crane in DC

People demonstrating in support of abortion rights climbed a construction crane in D.C. on Tuesday and flew a banner.

Demonstrators climbed a crane in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, at P Street.

“Biden protect abortion,” their green banner says.

Streets in the area were shut down, and the Metropolitan Police Department and DC Fire and EMS were on the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An abortion rights demonstrator scaled D.C.’s Frederick Douglass Bridge on Friday and flew a green banner and yellow flag that said “Don’t tread on my uterus.”

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Guido Reichstadter descended on Saturday afternoon and was charged with crowding, obstructing and failure to obey, court documents say. He was ordered to stay away from the bridge and Supreme Court.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.