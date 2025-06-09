‘A vital role': CTV raises funds for youth programming after facing closure

The community showed up to support the station and celebrate its continued operation in the county

At the Bowie Performing Arts Center, people turned out for a Motown explosion.

The event was held by CTV, the cable station in Prince George's County that has delivered local news, cable access shows and much more for decades. Many call it the voice of the community.

“They're fantastic,” said Wilber Fletcher, manager with The Dynamic Superiors. “We need more of them. We need more supporters, because without supporters, it's hard for anybody to do anything in our day.”

The station recently faced closure. Its funding was proposed to be slashed to help close a county budget deficit. The Prince George’s County Council recently voted to restore the funding.

“CTV plays a vital role in getting the community information and news out to the public,” said Pat Thornton, the president of the CTV Board of Directors. “Not only to the local public, but in the general DMV area.”

The benefit raised money for youth programs for county high school and college students who are interested in media. It was also a celebration of the station's continued operation in the county.

“Thank you to the council, thank you to the community, and thank you to Prince George's, the staff, everyone who supports us and will continue to do so you'll see us around,” said CTV Executive Director Sandra F. Peaches.

CTV offers opportunities to young and aspiring journalists and others in the community through daily news shows and other programming.

Prince George’s County Councilmember Wala Blegy said she was proud to be able to help save the station.

“Found myself singing tunes that I've heard for years, so it's been an amazing experience,” Blegay said. “I mean, the great thing is seeing the room is full here to support CTV, and that's the most heartwarming part about it.