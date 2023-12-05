‘A teenager trying to play the role of an adult': McLean High rallies for student working 40 hours to support family

When classes get out at McLean High School, one student's day is just beginning.

"I go to my first job, that's from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.," he told News4. "After that, I go to my second job, that's from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m."

The Fairfax County teen -- who asked that we not show his face or identify him out of safety concerns -- has been working 40 hours a week, while in school, to support his family. He works the front desk at a gym, and is also a manager at a Dollar Store.

The student, his mom, and his two siblings recently escaped domestic violence. His mom and brother both have health issues, and they were nearly evicted last week.

Through all of this, the student has been juggling the course requirements of his senior year of high school.

"My family, they need me right now," the student said. "So I just get strength from that. And I make it happen."

The students' brother has epilepsy and heart problems. His mom's health issues caused her to lose her job in October.

"My son has been trying to provide for our family," she said. "He's a teenager trying to play the role of an adult. It is my responsibility, but even though I have been desperately trying to get a job, I haven't been able to."

They owed several months of rent, and faced eviction the first week of December.

But the McLean High community came together to help the student and his family in time for the holidays. The McLean High School PTA put out a note on Giving Tuesday, sharing their story.

Parent donations came pouring in -- enough to keep the family in their home.

"I'm surrounded by nice people here with the staff at McLean," the student said. "It's awesome, I'm so thankful with all of them."

He's on track to graduate in the spring, despite everything.

"I'm proud of my son, and happy that we're going to be able to spend Christmas at home and together," his mom said.

Once he graduates, the student's goal is to be an FBI agent, and continue supporting his family.

"We went through a lot of difficulties, so I still need to help them so that way they never go through that again," he said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.