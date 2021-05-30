‘A Quiet Place' Sequel Nabs Highest Opening Weekend Box Office of the Pandemic

"A Quiet Place Part II" garnered $48.4 million over the weekend so far, the highest of any film release during the pandemic.

The box office was anything but quiet over the weekend.

John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place Part II," the sequel to his 2018 directorial debut, garnered $48.4 million over the weekend so far, the highest of any film release during the pandemic. The haul was just shy of the $50 million "A Quiet Place" tallied in 2018.

The Paramount film is currently on pace to pick up around $58 million for the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

"This is the start of the second act in movie-going's rebound and the kind of performance that seemed unimaginable just a few months ago," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com. "For 'A Quiet Place Part II' to open near the level of its pre-pandemic predecessor despite ongoing capacity limits and other regional restrictions speaks volumes about not just interest in the sequel itself, but also the power of moviegoing."

"Audiences are increasingly eager to reintegrate that shared theatrical experience back into their daily lives," he said.

The sequel has been widely praised by critics and earmarked as a must-see film, especially in theaters. In reviews, critics touted how seeing the film in a theater heightened the experience because sounds — whether on the screen or in the seats nearby — made the thriller more suspenseful.

Heading into the holiday weekend, more than 70% of theaters were open. As vaccination rates continue to rise and the number of coronavirus cases decline consumer confidence in returning to movie theaters has spiked. Not to mention, studios are finally releasing new content.

Analysts are optimistic that this could be the first weekend the domestic box office could top $100 million since the pandemic began. The last time the box office reached that figure over a weekend was March 6, 2020.

"The momentous success of 'A Quiet Place Part II' delivered a knockout punch to those who had figured that the pandemic would accelerate the oft-predicted downward spiral and eventual demise of the movie theater," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

The strong performance of "A Quiet Place Part II" was aided by Disney's "Cruella" which took in an estimated $37.4 million for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The film is expected to garner around $42.6 million for the four-day Memorial Day Weekend.