‘A Nightmare’: Family Mourns 2 Teens Killed in Northwest DC Shooting

Relatives are mourning the slaying of two teenage boys in Northwest D.C. over the weekend as police continue to search for a suspect.

Wilfredo Torres, 17, and 16-year-old Jaime Zelaya were bringing back their dinner from McDonald's to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of 13th Street NW Saturday evening when they were gunned down.

A gunman with a high-powered rifle followed them inside a side door of the building and opened fire.

Both of the teens died. They had been best friends since they were little boys, relatives told News4.

Zelaya's mother was also shot. Relatives told News4 she was shot seven times and has gone through multiple surgeries. They said she is expected to survive.

"I think it's just a nightmare - a nightmare that you can't wake up from," one of the victim's uncles told News4. He did not want to be identified.

Bullet holes riddled the apartment building. One went through a window. Another hit the window air conditioning unit.

"The sound is 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!'" said one neighbor who described hearing the gunshots.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the shooting did not appear to be random and police are still investigating the motive.

Officers knocked on residents' doors Monday asking for any information about the shooting.

Not far from the apartment complex is a busy area near a Walmart and other stores and restaurants on Georgia Avenue NW. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District station is also nearby.

The shooting kicked off a violent weekend in D.C. Ten people were shot in a 24-hour span. Three of them, including the teens, died.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can give information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the killings. Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or text anonymously to 50411.

