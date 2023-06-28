A movie production in DC? Marvel-ous! The road closures and traffic? Not so much

A major production company is shooting their film in downtown D.C. this week, and unfortunately, it's having a not-so-super effect on traffic patterns.

According to a traffic advisory from D.C. police, sent out Monday, the movie shoot will close roads to traffic on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Parking will be affected for even longer, until Friday evening.

Where are the roads affected?

These roads were closed from Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 6:00 a.m., and will be closed again from Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. through Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.:

15 th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW F Street from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

These roads will be blocked off as "Emergency No Parking" zones until Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.:

15 th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW F Street from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

What movie are they filming?

News4's Tommy McFly spotted signs around the blocked-off area that read "Leased to Marvel Film Productions, LLC" -- so odds are good that it's a Marvel flick.

The odds of Marvel being in D.C. right now are even better considering Director of the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment LaTonya Foster said back in March that the movie studio would be filming in the District, as DCist first reported.

"I know you all will be excited about this," Foster said. "We have Marvel coming to Washington, D.C. Now, I can’t give you too much about that, but let me tell you, we’re going to have a huge Marvel film taking place right in downtown that you won’t want to miss out on.”

The specific hero gracing the streets of the District, however, has not been confirmed.

A number of sources have speculated that it may be "Captain America: New World Order" filming in D.C., but as our news partner WTOP reported, officials haven't confirmed anything yet.