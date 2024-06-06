Gaithersburg

A man in Gaithersburg captures tornado on camera from inside his car

In hopes of becoming a tornado chaser, resident Mark Monis drives out in the middle of the storm, putting himself in a dangerous position.

By Jackie Bensen and Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man decided to skip watching Wednesday's storm from his home to drive out in the middle of it to pursue his dream of being a tornado chaser.

Resident Mark Monis saw the storm happen in real-time while filming from his car in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"I had this dream of chasing tornadoes when I was younger and I took this opportunity," Monis said.

He said he was watching Storm Team4's Doug Kammerer when the meteorologist said the tornado would be near Gaithersburg High School. That's when he decided to go out and see the tornado for himself.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Storm Team4 4 hours ago

Cleanup efforts underway after tornadoes strike Montgomery County

severe weather 13 hours ago

Tornadoes touch down across US, killing toddler in Michigan and injuring 5 in Maryland

Monis was near the intersection of South Frederick Avenue and South Summit Avenue when he saw trees shaking while branches started hitting his car, describing the scene as "earth-shaking."

In the video, the skies are dark and you can hear the debris hitting his car.

While filming, Monis said he saw what he thought was a power transformer blowout.

"You see all the debris flying up in the air and I was like, this is probably it right here," Monis said.

Monis said that the situation could have been worse.

"Thank God it was probably just an F0 or F1," Monis said.

Monis said that if the tornado was stronger, it probably would've picked up his truck and he "probably would have been dead."

This article tagged under:

GaithersburgMontgomery Countysevere weatherTornadoes
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us