‘A long fight to go': Family pleads for help tracking down driver who hit man in DC

Wayne Burrell cannot stop thinking about the person who left his son, Marcellus, broken in the roadway after striking him and driving away.

He believes the driver of the car that hit the 24-year-old as he was riding his moped along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE on July 19 will hurt or kill someone else’s loved one if they are not stopped.

“He has so much damage to his body–he has broken bones all over his body–there’s no way that driver even touched the brake,” Wayne Burrell said.

Marcellus Burrell was about to start a new job. In January, he became a father.

Now, Wayne Burrell believes that in the hospital bed, unconscious, his son is fighting to survive for that precious baby boy.

“My son is still in critical condition. He has a long fight to go. Hopefully not, but at one time they were saying that his left leg and his left hand may need to be amputated,” his father said.

As his family keeps vigil at the hospital, they feel helpless about so much. But there’s one thing they’re asking of the community: did someone see the Silver Mercedes that hit Marcellus Burrell in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE at about 6:30 p.m. on July 19? Does anyone suspect they know the person who did this?

“I’m asking anyone, please, if you know who it was that did it, or if you could provide any information to the police officers, please let them know,” Wayne Burrell said.