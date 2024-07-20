A locker of love: Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin launches charity in DC

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is helping students in D.C. with access to basic hygiene products and laundry facilities.

The star player partnered with United Healthcare to launch a new charity, Terry’s Locker.

“I’m just fortunate to be in the DMV more than just on the field but off the field,” McLaurin said.

The first locker — set up at McKinley Middle School — is filled with hygiene essentials that students may need before showing up to school.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

McKinley assistant principal Rasheda Webster told News4, “Many of our students are displaced or have high areas of need, one being access to clean clothing and just daily hygiene products.”

There's also a new washer and dryer, paired with laundry essentials like Tide PODS and bleach packs.

McLaurin says the goal is to ensure students will show up for school without the fear of being bullied. He shared that while he was in school he saw bullying happen firsthand due to lack of hygiene.

“They didn’t necessarily have the resources to be able to provide for the uniforms that we have to wear every single day, and unfortunately, I saw kids getting bullied because of the way their clothes were dirty,” said McLaurin.

The initiative will continue to replenish all the intangibles that the students need.

“To imagine kids having to come to school without their resources and how it affects their ability to perform in the classroom and both academically and socially,” said Anton de Roo, an employee at United Healthcare.

McKinley ninth grader Melvin Johnson helped with the first laundry load Friday and told News4 he was inspired by the wide receiver’s leadership.

“It’s a good experience for me because I see that you can give back to the community and people will thank you for it,” he said.