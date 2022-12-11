‘A Hole in Our Lives': Loved Ones Remember Victims of Lockerbie Bombing Days Before Anniversary

Almost 33 years after an international act of terrorism killed 259 people aboard Pan Am flight 103, a Libyan man suspected in the bombing is now in U.S. custody. It's a bittersweet day for families of the victims who will never see their loved ones again, but for some it represents a step toward justice.

The explosion went off on the transatlantic flight over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland. One hundred and ninety Americans were killed. Eleven people on the ground also died.

Bethesda resident Rabbi Stephanie Bernstein’s husband, Mike Bernstein, was among those on board.

“My husband was a [Department of Justice] employee on his way home from a work trip,” she said.

The ensuing decades have not erased the personal toll on her or others who lost loved ones.

“There’s been a hole in our lives, because my husband wasn’t there to see his children grow up. They were seven and a half and four,” Bernstein said.

But the passage of time has not gone without progress toward justice. That’s the context surrounding the arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb.

“This shows that the U.S. government has a long memory and that it’s going to hold people accountable for these kinds of heinous acts,” Bernstein said.

Charges were actually brought against Mas'ud in 2020, while he was already in Libyan custody following the collapse of Moammar Gadhafi’s regime.

He’d since been released in Libya, but was reportedly kidnapped from his home by armed militia in the country last month and turned over to U.S. authorities.

In 2001, a Libyan intelligence officer named Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi was found guilty of 270 counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison. He died in 2012, after being released three years early because of terminal cancer.

A third Libyan, Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, was also arrested, but acquitted in 2021.

The victims on Pan Am flight 103 hailed from 21 different countries.

“They were families, members of the military. Some entire families were killed,” Bernstein said.

The sense of loss and outrage over the attack is global, and the memories of those who died are cherished by families, friends and loved ones.

Clarence Greenwood’s close friend Nicholas Vrenios died on flight 103. He was just 20 years old.

“This was an amazing young man with incredible potential,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood is a musician and songwriter who goes by Citizen Cope. He immortalized his friend in a song with a simple mention of Vrenios’ initials, “NAV.” The reference was sublime, meaningful and spiritual to Greenwood.

“People always ask me, ‘What does NAV stand for?’” he said. “Sometimes I’ll let them in on the secret. But somehow, Nick’s spirit has been in that song, kind of like he is.”

In 11 days, families and friends of the victims will gather at Arlington Cemetery for an annual observance at a memorial to the victims held on the anniversary of their deaths.

“It will have extra meaning this year because we now have this man in custody,” Bernstein said.

Though he is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in connection with the attack, Mas'ud would be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

The Justice Department said he would appear soon in a federal court in D.C., where he faces two criminal counts related to the explosion.