‘A heartbreaking moment': Family mourns after man killed on Bruce Place

Police are investigating after a young father was gunned down outside his home Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

Investigators say 21-year-old Malik Clark was shot and killed at around 12:30 p.m. on Bruce Place as he was walking to his car.

Donna Clark has been comforting her young daughter, Nicolette, as their family grapples with the loss.

“It’s a tough moment for me and my family,” she said. “We’re very sad. It’s a heartbreaking moment for me. I lost my son to gun violence.”

So far, D.C. police say a motive for the shooting is unclear, and Donna Clark says she’s not sure why someone would have targeted her son.

Police tell News4 they’re reviewing footage of the shooting and are looking for multiple suspects. No arrests have been made.

Donna Clark says she was at work when she received the call no mother ever wants to get.

“I had got a phone call from my mom that he heard gunshots,” she said. “She comes running outside and sees my son laying on the ground.”

Malik Clark was the father of a one-year-old son. His mother describes him as friendly and easy-going. She also says he was a huge football fan.

“He had a lot of dreams. He’s a go-getter,” she said. “He loved to be with his brothers and sisters. He loved to hang with his son. He loved that boy”

She says it’s hard to put into words how she feels…but she hopes police are able to track down whoever killed her son.

“I loved my son dearly,” she said. “I don’t know who did it. I wish they’d find the person who did it.”

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The family is still working on funeral arrangements.