‘A Haunting Memory': 1 Year Later, DC Remembers Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

One year after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed into the U.S. Capitol building, Americans and residents of Washington, D.C., will reflect on those deadly, traumatic hours when the nation’s democracy felt imminently imperiled.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks from the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and the U.S. House will hold a prayer service and moment of silence. The public is also expected to participate in various vigils at the nation's capital. Watch the remembrances live on this page.

People who live and work near the U.S. Capitol tell News4 that they're still shaken by what happened.

"It certainly is a haunting memory," said Laura Kells, who works near the Capitol. "I never would have imagined such a thing could have happened. I mean, I work here. I walk by it every day. I see the Capitol Police all the time."

New U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told Congress that he has a 25-page plan to secure the Capitol Thursday as lawmakers mark the anniversary. He told Congress in testimony this week that the force is stronger and better equipped to handle an attack against the Capitol or lawmakers than it was a year ago.

“If January 6th taught us anything, it's that preparation matters,” Manger said.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said his department will be ready for any demonstrations, but he has not yet requested assistance from outside police agencies or the National Guard.

What Happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol

Jan. 6 rioters, many carrying Trump flags or wearing "Make America Great Again" gear, descended on the Capitol after a rally where the president repeated bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 election. Trump told the crowd to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell."

At the Capitol, a mob overwhelmed Capitol Police lines, charged up the steps and busted through windows. Hundreds flooded into the building. Some chanted then-Vice President Mike Pence's name, evidently egged on by Trump's statements that Pence could stop Congress from certifying and reaffirming Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Four people died at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbit, who was shot and killed while breaking into the House chamber. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the following day. Several officers who responded to the Capitol died by suicide in the aftermath.

Violent confrontations between officers and rioters, which 18-year Capitol Police veteran Brian Fanone described as “brutal, medieval-style combat,” injured dozens of officers.

Jan. 6, 2021, was instantly burned into history books. The National Museum of American History has collected artifacts from the insurrection, including a protective vest worn by a journalist and signs from Trump supporters. Currently, there's no plan to display those items.

In the year since smashed windows have been replaced. An “unscalable” fence around the People’s House is long gone, giving D.C. residents and visitors free access to the grounds.

Insurrection Aftermath

The fallout of the Capitol insurrection is still unfolding.

Many emergency responders still carry heavy mental and emotional burdens.

“The physical injuries suffered that day may heal, but the emotional and psychological trauma inflicted will not soon disappear,” a report by U.S. Capitol Police said.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn told News4 that the trauma has stayed with him for a year and changed him.

"There were times when I would eat lunch in my car just because I didn't want to be around people, and I would just isolate myself,” he said. “There were times that I would just, I would just cry. I’d physically cry and just say, ‘Why the hell am I doing this? Is this even worth it?’”

There are unanswered questions and stubborn mysteries. Who planted two pipe bombs the night before the insurrection? Who set up gallows and a noose outside the Capitol? And whose idea, if anyone’s, was it to breach police lines and try to hunt down legislators?

Prosecutors say some answers could emerge from the courts. Capitol riot cases have more than 700 defendants and counting. At least 71 people have been sentenced for riot-related crimes, with 31 sentenced to imprisonment or jail time.

On Thursday, a far-right group plans a candlelight vigil outside the Central Detention Facility in Southeast D.C. in support of some of the people arrested in the riot.

This year is expected to bring some of the higher-profile cases, including former New York police officer Thomas Webster. Video used by prosecutors in court allegedly shows Webster assaulting a Capitol officer. He’s pleaded not guilty.

He’s not the only defendant with ties to law enforcement.

Also charged: Two former Virginia officers from Rocky Mount, a Chicago officer who’s now on leave of absence and a DEA agent, who allegedly showed his badge and gun while on the Hill. All of them have pleaded not guilty. All but one have been released until their trials.

The spring will also likely bring some of the first trials involving accused members of groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys where we’ll get a glimpse of what their defenses will be.

“The courts have never seen this number of cases in one year in the District. So, 700 plus cases in D.C. is twice as many as they usually have, which means that there's a strain on prosecutors and a strain on defense attorneys," said Seamus Hughes, Deputy Director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.