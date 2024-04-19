A Formula One car will speed down Pennsylvania Avenue and close DC roads Saturday. Here's what to know.

You may have seen a Formula One racecar floating in the waters of the Potomac earlier this month as you walked over the Arlington Memorial Bridge or along the National Mall.

The RB19, the 2023 Championship-winning car, rolled onto a barge the morning of April 4 to float its way around major D.C. landmarks all day, to mark the car's arrival ahead of the Red Bull Showrun Washington D.C. this Saturday afternoon.

This weekend, another Formula One car -- the RB7 -- will speed down Pennsylvania Avenue in a fun demonstration for racing lovers of all stripes.

That event will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street NW from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 20. But if you're a Formula One fan, the Red Bull Showrun DC Fan Fest at Union Market starts off Friday afternoon and continues into the evening.

Here's what to know about the fan fest, the race, and the related road closures.

When is the Fan Fest?

The Red Bull Showrun D.C. Fan Fest is in front of Union Market and runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19. It's free, open to the public, and kid-friendly.

According to Union Market, the event will include the championship-winning car, along with "RB7 Fireups, Oracle Red Bull Racing team Q&A, Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge, racing simulators, merchandise sales, and more!"

You can get to the Fan Fest by taking a Red Line train and getting off at the NoMA-Gallaudet U stop, then walk or bike to Union Market.

Learn more about the event at Union Market's FAQ page here.

When is the Red Bull Showrun?

While the showrun starts at 4 p.m., the Fan Zone opens at 1 p.m., according to the event FAQ.

Fans, or those curious about Formula One racing, will get to see Formula One legend David Coulthard drive an RB7 racecar down Pennsylvania Avenue. The event isn't a race, just a demonstration -- but a thrilling one for those who want to get up close and personal with the sport.

You can line up along Pennsylvania Avenue anywhere between 3rd Street and 7th Street to watch the demo, which is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

There will be ADA seating for those who need it, "on the north side of the track just east of John Marshall Park," the event site says.

There will also be food and drink vendors set up along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Organizers recommend bringing earplugs or other ear protection, as "Oracle Red Bull Racing will bring their RB7, a racing car with a V8 engine," which can get loud.

What roads will be closed for the Red Bull Showrun?

According to D.C. Police, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, April 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Here's a map of those closures: