A DDOT robot is cruising the sidewalks of DC. Here's what it's up to

A transportation department robot spotted on the sidewalks of Washington, D.C., is sparking curiosity and concerns from drivers about whether the robot is issuing tickets.

Videos of a little red and black robot rolling down a sidewalk on four wheels have circulated on social media recently, and many wondered if the robot is another way for D.C. to give drivers speeding or parking tickets.

The D.C. Department of Transportation told News4 Wednesday the robot is not for issuing tickets.

“Right now, it is helping us to update and maintain our sign inventory," DDOT Innovation Branch Manager Stephanie Dock said.

There are more than 200,000 traffic signs across the city, Dock said, which requires a lot of maintenance.

“Stuff is constantly changing on our streets. And we need a way to keep that information updated and current,” she said.

Dock said having human beings take inventory of the traffic signs proved to be difficult in the past, "And so we’re exploring how much automation and robotics can help us in that problem."

DDOT currently has one robot, called a Kiwibot, as part of a pilot program.

When the agency sends it out, a DDOT employee can watch the video the robot captures and decide whether or not to send a crew to the area to make any sign repairs.

Dock said if something goes wrong with the robot, there's always DDOT employees close enough that can "come and help it."