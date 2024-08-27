Frederick County

‘A crime of rage': Maryland parents found slain in home with 4 children inside

Crimea Malita Baker, of New Market, and Sean Antoine Lange, of Arlington, were the victims of the crime on Mandalong Court, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday

By Andrea Swalec

Authorities in Frederick County, Maryland, identified a woman and man who were found shot to death on Sunday in a home in New Market with four children inside. A double murder investigation is underway.

Crimea Malita Baker, of New Market, and Sean Antoine Lange, of Arlington, were the victims, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Baker was 33 and Lange was 34.

“This was a heinous, targeted double murder – a crime of rage and anger,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

The victims were shot 42 times at close range, Jenkins said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 7000 block of Mandalong Court, north of I-70, at about 7 a.m. Sunday. Inside, they found Baker and Lange dead in an upstairs bedroom.

According to the initial investigation, they were shot at about 1:30 a.m.

Four children were found in the home unharmed, the sheriff’s office said. Baker was the mother of all four children and Lange was the father of one child.

Detectives believe Baker and Lange were living together and were targeted, with no indication that the killing was random.

No information was released on a potential suspect or motive. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

